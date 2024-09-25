Dniprovsky district came under enemy attack: a fire broke out
Kyiv • UNN
A garage and two cars in a private yard caught fire in Dniprovsky district of Dnipro region as a result of an enemy strike, the fire was extinguished, there were no casualties, the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
