What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Dnipropetrovs'k region withstood 12 UAV strikes and 4 artillery attacks

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 12 times with kamikaze drones and fired four artillery shells at the region. According to the regional authorities, the boys injured in the afternoon are in hospital. The young man is in moderate condition. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary medical care. Doctors are fighting for the life of the younger boy.

Russians attacked Dnipro region 12 times with kamikaze drones and fired four artillery shells at the region. The consequences of the enemy attacks were described by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Nikopol, Pokrovska rural, Marhanetska, Myrovska communities... The Russian army was shelling Nikopol district all day. A total of 12 hits by kamikaze drones. 4 artillery attacks.

- Lysak said.

Details

On the afternoon of , it was reportedthat the Russian occupation forces attacked the Marhanets community in Nikopol district using a kamikaze drone, injuring a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old boy.

According to the regional authorities, both victims are currently in hospital. The young man is in moderate condition. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary medical care. Doctors are fighting for the life of the younger boy. It is noted that  the child was seriously injured.

Lysak also noted that the shelling in the region damaged a store and an unused building. A civilian car, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

In the evening, the head of the JMA reportedthat the Ukrainian military had shot down an X-59 guided missile in the skies over Dnipro region. 

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

