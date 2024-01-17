Dnipropetrovs'k region withstood 12 UAV strikes and 4 artillery attacks

Russians attacked Dnipro region 12 times with kamikaze drones and fired four artillery shells at the region. The consequences of the enemy attacks were described by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Nikopol, Pokrovska rural, Marhanetska, Myrovska communities... The Russian army was shelling Nikopol district all day. A total of 12 hits by kamikaze drones. 4 artillery attacks. - Lysak said.

On the afternoon of , it was reportedthat the Russian occupation forces attacked the Marhanets community in Nikopol district using a kamikaze drone, injuring a 13-year-old and a 19-year-old boy.

According to the regional authorities, both victims are currently in hospital. The young man is in moderate condition. Doctors are providing him with all the necessary medical care. Doctors are fighting for the life of the younger boy. It is noted that the child was seriously injured.

Lysak also noted that the shelling in the region damaged a store and an unused building. A civilian car, a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged.

In the evening, the head of the JMA reportedthat the Ukrainian military had shot down an X-59 guided missile in the skies over Dnipro region.