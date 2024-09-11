Dnipropetrovs'k region: a man was injured in Nikopol due to Russian attack, infrastructure damaged

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russians have been shelling Nikopol district with artillery and drones since the evening, injuring a 45-year-old man, damaging houses and infrastructure, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

"In the evening, Russians continued shelling Nikopol district. The district center was hit with heavy artillery. A 45-year-old man was injured. He has shrapnel wounds. His condition is average. 4 apartment buildings and a two-storey building were damaged, as well as a power line. Windows in one of the lyceums were smashed," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

According to him, at the same time, the enemy sent kamikaze drones to the Marhanets community. "A car was hit there. But the main thing is that there were no casualties," said the head of the RMA.

"At night and in the morning, the army of the aggressor country fired artillery shells at Nikopol again. They also sent UAVs to the city. The infrastructure is damaged. Other consequences are being clarified," said Colonel Lysak.

In other districts of the region, there was anxiety, but it passed, the official said.

Occupants shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region: buildings damaged