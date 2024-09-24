Dnipro HPP traffic in Zaporizhzhia to be restricted on Wednesday due to repairs

On Wednesday, September 25, from 8:00 to 20:00, traffic at the Dnipro HPP will be temporarily restricted due to repair work. This is reported by Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to UNN.

Tomorrow, on September 25, from 8:00 to 20:00, traffic on the Dnipro HPP will be temporarily restricted due to repair work. The detour will be carried out via the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island (Velychara Street - Sich Street - Anton Nezola Street (Taganska). Also, via the New Bridges and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge, - the statement said.

Consider this information when planning your route.

Recall

Earlier, traffic across the Dnipro HPP dam was blocked on August 18.