Dnipro HPP traffic in Zaporizhzhia to be restricted on Wednesday due to repairs
Kyiv • UNN
On Wednesday, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., traffic on the Dnipro HPP will be temporarily restricted due to repair work. The detour will be carried out via the Khortytsia Arch Bridge, New Bridges and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge.
On Wednesday, September 25, from 8:00 to 20:00, traffic at the Dnipro HPP will be temporarily restricted due to repair work. This is reported by Zaporizhzhia RMA, according to UNN.
Tomorrow, on September 25, from 8:00 to 20:00, traffic on the Dnipro HPP will be temporarily restricted due to repair work. The detour will be carried out via the Arch Bridge on Khortytsia Island (Velychara Street - Sich Street - Anton Nezola Street (Taganska). Also, via the New Bridges and the Preobrazhenskyi Bridge,
Consider this information when planning your route.
Recall
Earlier, traffic across the Dnipro HPP dam was blocked on August 18.