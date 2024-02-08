ukenru
Disney and Epic Games will create a new gaming universe based on stories from Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and other movies

Disney and Epic Games will create a new gaming universe based on stories from Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and other movies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22874 views

Disney and Epic Games will collaborate to create a new interactive gaming universe in Fortnite based on the stories and characters of famous franchises.

The Walt Disney Company and Epic Games have announced a collaboration to create a new gaming and entertainment universe. UNN writes Disney this with reference to the statement of The Walt Disney Company.

Details

Disney bought a stake in Epic Games for $1.5 billion to create a new universe in Fortnite.

It is reported that the world will be created based on stories from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, and many others. Users will be able to play games, watch video content, create their own stories, and interact with characters in different ways.

The Unreal Engine will be used to develop the universe. It will be connected to Fortnite, but the partners have not yet specified how closely. The Verge does not exclude that the game universe can be accessed directly from Fortnite, similar to the LEGO mode.

The companies have published a small teaser of the joint project, but without direct gameplay footage. In this regard, it is still unclear what exactly the announced interactive universe will look like and what specific features it will offer.

Disney CEO Robert Iger said that this is the largest investment in the gaming industry for the company, which opens up great opportunities for growth.

This marks Disney's largest entry into the world of gaming and opens up significant opportunities for growth and expansion. We look forward to bringing fans to experience their favorite Disney stories and worlds in brand new formats

- He said.

Previously, Disney and Epic Games have attracted hundreds of millions of players through Fortnite content integration, seasonal collaborations, in-game activations, and live broadcasts, including the Marvel Nexus War with Galactus, which attracted more than 15.3 million concurrent players.

11.05.23, 09:46 • 1506715 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Technologies

