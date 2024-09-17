Director of KCSA public transportation service was served a notice of suspicion

Law enforcement officers have served a notice of suspicion to the director of the KCSA municipal transportation service of systematic extortion of money from Kyiv carriers. This was reported on Tuesday, September 17, by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the powers of this municipal enterprise include conducting inspections of carriers and drawing up documents on the compliance or non-compliance of vehicles for passenger transportation in the capital.

According to the investigation, the official ensured that one of the carriers was inspected without any grounds. Based on their results, documents were drawn up on the non-compliance of vehicles for passenger transportation. In this way, the officials created conditions for obtaining illegal benefits from the entrepreneur - said the OGP.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint against the suspect is currently being decided.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration and the head of a private transport company were served with a notice of suspicion in the same criminal proceedings.

During the pre-trial investigation, a number of facts of receiving illegal benefits totaling UAH 280 thousand from carriers by these officials were documented, the PGO added.

Organized a scheme of extortion from carriers: an official of the KSMU was informed of suspicion - GBR