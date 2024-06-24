Certificate of a veteran in "Diya" without a paper one: the government supported the changes

The Cabinet of ministers approved amendments to the legislation that will allow you to have only a digital veteran's certificate in the application "Diya" without having a paper one. Further changes should be adopted by the Verkhovna Rada. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of digital transformation of Ukraine.

Details

Now a paper certificate is issued without fail, and a digital one is issued at the request of a veteran. In the future, the Electronic Document will be generated automatically, and the physical document will become an additional one.

As indicated in the Ministry of Digital Development, the certificate in "Diya" significantly speeds up the provision of services and improves the quality of service for veterans and their families. You can check the document using a QR code in just one click. This protects against fake or outdated paper documents.

According to the agency, in 2 weeks after the launch of the veteran's certificate in "Diya", it has already been generated more than 173 thousand times. Therefore, the document is in demand and generally helps to form the perception of digital analogues as a familiar part of life.

Recall

On Wednesday, June 5 , the minister of digital transformation of Ukraine Mikhail Fedorov saidthat in the application "Diya" it is now possible to generate a veteran's certificate.