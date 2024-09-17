ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Detention of acting head of MSEC on bribe for establishing disability for conscript: head of KOVA tells details

Detention of acting head of MSEC on bribe for establishing disability for conscript: head of KOVA tells details

Kyiv  •  UNN

The acting head of Fastiv inter-district medical examination commission was detained for extorting $10,000 for establishing disability for a conscript. The KRMA assisted the prosecutor's office in the investigation, said Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the organization.

The Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office has served a notice of suspicion to the acting head of the Fastiv Interdistrict Medical Examination Board, who was detained for extorting $10,000 for certifying a conscript's disability. The Kyiv Regional State Administration provided the prosecutor's office with comprehensive assistance in the investigation. This was reported by the head of the KRMA Ruslan Kravchenko on Facebook, according to UNN

According to Kravchenko, the Kyiv Prosecutor's Office notified the acting head of the Fastiv Interdistrict Medical Expert Commission of suspicion, who was detained while receiving $10,000 for establishing the 3rd group of disability for a man who was not eligible for it.

The Kyiv Regional State Administration provided comprehensive assistance to the prosecutor's office, and as a result, the entire procedure for conducting a medical and social examination and issuing the relevant medical documents was documented. I hope that this situation will serve as a good example for others who want to make money on illegal things. Everyone will have to answer to the law

-Kravchenko said.

The head of the RMA also emphasized that all those involved in corruption crimes and schemes would be held accountable. He has repeatedly warned about this.

"Together with the law enforcement officers of Kyiv region, we have built an effective anti-corruption system in the region that has real results. They are seen by society and international partners. Because trust in the government is only possible when the fight against corruption is not limited to words. The demand for justice in society, especially in times of war, is extremely high. And each of us at all levels is expected to work effectively," Kravchenko added.

Earlier, UNN reported that Kyiv law enforcement officers exposed the acting head of the inter-district medical and social expert commission (MSEC) for extorting $10,000 for establishing a third group of disability for a conscript.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region

Contact us about advertising