Detained at the border: Ukrainian was carrying walking sticks with the ability to shoot and other relics

On the Ukrainian-Romanian border, customs officers found 3 walking sticks with the ability to carry out firearms and other antiques on a Ukrainian. This was reported by the State Customs Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, at the Ukrainian-Romanian border, at the Krasnoilsk-Vicovu de Sus checkpoint, Chernivtsi Customs officers found an unexpected cargo on a Ukrainian citizen.

The Ukrainian chose the "Green Corridor" lane and tried to avoid declaring the items he was transporting. However, during the inspection, customs officers found 3 walking sticks with the ability to be used as a weapon.

In addition to canes, antique items were also found in the vehicle. Among them are portrait frames, pendant chandeliers, candlesticks, a carpet, a plaster statue of a mythical creature, vases, trays, paintings on canvas and other interior elements.

Customs officers are currently drawing up a report on violation of customs regulations under Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine. A report was also sent to the National Police regarding the detection of items that may be small arms.

