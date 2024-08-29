Despite the Russian attack, power engineers managed to prevent a large-scale accident in the power grid - Ministry of Energy
Power engineers prevented a systemic failure after the Russian attack on August 26. The power system remains intact, but the situation is complicated. Restoration works are underway and outage schedules are possible.
After Russia's attack on the power grid on August 26, power engineers managed to prevent a systemic failure of the power grid, which remains intact and balanced. Power engineers are working around the clock to restore stable power supply as soon as possible. This was stated by Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk during a telethon, UNN reports .
The situation in the energy system remains difficult and, following the latest massive Russian attack on Ukraine's civilian energy infrastructure, restoration work is underway at all damaged facilities. This includes debris removal, mine clearance, repair of damaged equipment and replacement of destroyed equipment. We are working around the clock to restore stable power supply to all our customers as soon as possible. It is important to say that power engineers have managed to prevent a systemic failure of the power system, and the power system remains intact and balanced. The situation is under control
She added that power outage schedules are currently being applied, but the restrictions may continue while the system is being adjusted to work stably.
Tomorrow in Ukraine , power outages are planned throughout the day. There will be three rounds of blackouts from 18:00 to 21:00.