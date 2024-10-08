Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine met with French companies

Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak met with representatives of leading French energy companies

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Schneider Electric, Réseau de Transport d'Électricité (RTE) and Engie were among those observed.

The discussion focused on the restoration and modernization of the Ukrainian energy sector.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the need to introduce modern technologies to increase the resilience and adaptability of the power system. The French side offered assistance in supplying equipment for the repair and development of distributed generation.

The key projects discussed included the reconstruction and modernization of energy infrastructure, the development of smart grids and renewable energy sources, and the strengthening of physical protection of energy facilities. In addition, the participants discussed staff training, which is critical to ensuring the efficient operation of new technologies.

