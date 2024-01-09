Deploying equipment and establishing communication: Ukrainian Armed Forces train signalmen in the north

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting regular training of groups of communication specialists in the Northern Operational Zone. This was stated by the Command of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In order to ensure reliable and continuous control of subordinate units, communication systems are being built up in the Northern Operational Zone - the department summarized.

It is noted that the military is conducting training for separate groups of communication specialists in the brigade-battalion link. The curriculum includes such activities as radio training, deployment of field communication nodes, and construction of radio relay routes and networks.

In addition, several training sessions are held weekly at the level of brigades and troop groups. The servicemen maintain their skills in deploying equipment, setting up telephony, data transmission, radio communications, satellite communications, and all services for the smooth operation of control centers.

Addendum

The Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that during the construction of fortifications in the Northern Operational Zone, communication units from field communication centers provide communication to engineering units by deploying additional radio and telephone networks.

Recall

In the Northern Operational Zone, navy sailors have formed new mobile fire groupsthat defend Ukrainian skies not only on land but also on water.