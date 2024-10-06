Denmark tightens border controls after explosions near Israeli embassy

After the explosions near the Israeli Embassy, the Danish police have tightened border controls, including on the Öresnes Bridge between Copenhagen and Malmö, Sweden. This was reported by DR, according to UNN.

Details

Copenhagen police said they are stepping up security in many places, including the Eressna Bridge between Copenhagen and Malmö, Sweden, after an incident near the Israeli embassy, which Swedish youths are accused of causing.

People who regularly make work and other trips from Copenhagen to Malmö have been warned that sometimes the journey can take longer than usual.

Border control has been tightened near the border with Germany.

Addendum

On October 2, the Danish police announcedthat they were investigating two explosions near the Israeli Embassy in Copenhagen. There were no casualties. Law enforcement officers detained three men.