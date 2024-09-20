ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 105194 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110409 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178602 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143706 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146739 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140377 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187954 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112198 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177864 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104811 views

Actual
Demographer: access to banks' transactional information would allow for a more accurate estimate of Ukraine's population

Demographer: access to banks' transactional information would allow for a more accurate estimate of Ukraine's population

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 171067 views

The director of the Institute of Demography proposes to combine data from mobile operators and bank transactions to more accurately estimate the population of Ukraine. The National Bank has so far blocked this initiative.

In 2019, Ukraine took the first step toward using mobile operator data to estimate the population, an attempt to introduce an "electronic census." However, according to Ella Libanova, Director of the Institute for Demography and Social Studies, this methodology is only partial, and combining mobile operator data with bank transaction information could significantly fill in the gaps. However, the National Bank is currently blocking this possibility. Libanova told about this in a comment to a journalist of UNN.

"In 2019, there was the first attempt to use data from mobile operators for an 'electronic census,' but this is not a census, it's just an estimate of the population, but then we worked out the methodology," Libanova says.

According to her, this is still not the ideal way to conduct a census, because not everyone uses mobile phones and there is also the problem of the towers themselves, namely how they are located. In addition, Libanova says that the first attempt to conduct a census through operators was free, and then it was necessary to pay.

Population of Ukraine may decrease to 25.2 million by 2051 amid challenges and threats - Ministry of Social Policy29.03.24, 12:36 • 23975 views

"We are trying to compensate for the situation with the information we receive from various sources that are available in Ukraine. In my opinion, the best register is the Pension Fund's register, but there is one source for which I don't know who to ask anymore, where there is unique information - banks, namely transactions," Libanova said.

She believes that if transactional information and information from mobile operators were combined, it would be enough to estimate the population more accurately.

The director of the Institute for Demography and Social Studies emphasized that there is no question of data personalization.

"I can't understand why the banks are resisting, because no one needs data on each person, because it is a bank secret," she emphasized.

However, the National Bank of Ukraine, as a regulator, does not support this idea.

Ukraine has developed a demographic strategy amid the problem of population decline due to the war29.03.24, 10:35 • 24179 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising