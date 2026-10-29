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Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3112 views

Demi Lovato spoke about rekindling her friendship with Selena Gomez after a prolonged period of estrangement. The singers appeared together in a Rare Beauty campaign.

Demi Lovato revealed how she rekindled her friendship with Selena Gomez after years of estrangement

American singer Demi Lovato spoke about rekindling her friendship with Selena Gomez, whom she met as a child. After a long period during which the artists barely communicated, they grew close again and took part in a joint advertising campaign for the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty. E! News reports this, citing Lovato's interview with Elle magazine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the 34-year-old singer, their friendship began when they were seven years old on the set of the children's show "Barney & Friends."

We've been friends since we were seven. There have been different periods in our lives, and, of course, sometimes friends are very close, while at other times they don't communicate constantly. But I have always loved Selena and admired her

– Lovato said.

The singers reunited after nearly ten years

In April 2026, Gomez and Lovato publicly reunited for the first time in nearly a decade at Demi's concert. Later, they appeared together in a Rare Beauty campaign dedicated to their many years of friendship.

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For the advertising project, the artists recreated their old YouTube videos and recalled their joint Disney film "Princess Protection Program," which was released in 2009.

It's truly wonderful that we can now work together on different projects and simply spend time with each other

– Lovato noted.

The singer also said that she recently watched their childhood video blogs with her husband, although some moments seemed so awkward to her that she was unable to watch the recordings to the end.

Demi also highlighted Selena's openness in discussing mental health issues, calling it an important quality in a friend.

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Stepan Haftko

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