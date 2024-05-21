ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 68402 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104699 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147732 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151999 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248524 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173713 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165043 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224902 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Popular news
March 1, 12:32 PM • 101740 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 39754 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 34454 views
04:47 PM • 52557 views
05:32 PM • 46139 views
Publications
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248524 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224902 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211083 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236885 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223759 views
UNN Lite
06:49 PM • 68402 views
05:32 PM • 46139 views
04:47 PM • 52557 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112533 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113454 views
Actual
Demchenko told who after May 18 will check the presence of a military registration document at the border

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24019 views

Starting from May 18, Ukraine will check military registration documents for certain categories of men, including Reserve men who are unfit for service, who have three or more children and wives who serve in the army, while the Border Guard Service conducts checks in accordance with the updated laws on mobilization.

Since May 18, Ukraine has introduced verification of military registration documents among men, especially those booked, unfit for service, with three children and whose wives serve in the army. Control is carried out by the border guard service in accordance with the updated legislative acts on mobilization. This was announced by the speaker of the state border service Andrey Demchenko on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNNreports .

With the entry into force of amendments to some legislative acts, including on mobilization training and mobilization, from May 18, we began to check the availability of a military registration document with the appropriate mark for a certain category of citizens, in fact, we are talking about men. With the changes I mentioned, separate points define that this category of citizens must have a military registration document with them along with their passport and present it upon request, including by Border Service officers, both in the border zone, in the controlled border area and at border checkpoints

- says Demchenko.

Regarding the categories in which the presence of a military registration document will be checked, according to the speaker, along with other documents, this applies to:

  • reserved men;
  • persons deemed unfit for service;
  • persons who have three or more dependent children under the age of 18;
  • for men whose wife is serving in the military.

Also, the availability of this document will be checked by citizens who are defined in Article 23 of the law on mobilization training and mobilization. I can note that at the moment we do not check the availability of a military registration document for persons with disabilities, those who accompany persons or children with disabilities, those who transport humanitarian aid, drivers who transport goods and passengers, railway workers, representatives of the aviation or maritime industry

he added

recall

A bill has been registered in the Ukrainian parliament proposing to deprive military registration and enlistment offices of the right to consider cases of violation of military duty and impose fines, instead transferring such cases to the courts.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine

