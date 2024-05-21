Demchenko told who after May 18 will check the presence of a military registration document at the border

Since May 18, Ukraine has introduced verification of military registration documents among men, especially those booked, unfit for service, with three children and whose wives serve in the army. Control is carried out by the border guard service in accordance with the updated legislative acts on mobilization. This was announced by the speaker of the state border service Andrey Demchenko on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNNreports .

With the entry into force of amendments to some legislative acts, including on mobilization training and mobilization, from May 18, we began to check the availability of a military registration document with the appropriate mark for a certain category of citizens, in fact, we are talking about men. With the changes I mentioned, separate points define that this category of citizens must have a military registration document with them along with their passport and present it upon request, including by Border Service officers, both in the border zone, in the controlled border area and at border checkpoints - says Demchenko.

Regarding the categories in which the presence of a military registration document will be checked, according to the speaker, along with other documents, this applies to:

reserved men;

persons deemed unfit for service;



persons who have three or more dependent children under the age of 18;



for men whose wife is serving in the military.



Also, the availability of this document will be checked by citizens who are defined in Article 23 of the law on mobilization training and mobilization. I can note that at the moment we do not check the availability of a military registration document for persons with disabilities, those who accompany persons or children with disabilities, those who transport humanitarian aid, drivers who transport goods and passengers, railway workers, representatives of the aviation or maritime industry he added

recall

A bill has been registered in the Ukrainian parliament proposing to deprive military registration and enlistment offices of the right to consider cases of violation of military duty and impose fines, instead transferring such cases to the courts.