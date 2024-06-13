ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Demchenko: There is no significant dynamics in the increase of illegal border crossing

Demchenko: There is no significant dynamics in the increase of illegal border crossing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12309 views

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue, but there has been no significant increase in the number of such cases, with the most attempts recorded at the borders with Moldova and Romania, said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service.

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue, but there is no significant increase in the number of attempts. Most attempts at illegal border crossing are recorded on the border with Moldova and Romania. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

Details

Such attempts continue in two directions: through the checkpoints, where violators try to use forged documents, but we record most of the attempts along the green section of the border. There is no significant upward trend, but unfortunately, such attempts continue. Every day, border guards detain violators at the border line, and the violators themselves use the services of criminal groups that promise them assistance and pay them money for it. We continue to record most such attempts on the border with Moldova and Romania

- Demchenko said. 

Recall

A border patrol near the border with Hungary found a Volkswagen minibus without a driver on a field road. They also found damage to the barrier fence and traces of people. 

