Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Demchenko: Russian subversive reconnaissance groups are engaged in mining the territory

Demchenko: Russian subversive reconnaissance groups are engaged in mining the territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21153 views

State Border Guard Service spokesman Andriy Demchenko reported a change in the tactics of Russian subversive groups. Instead of direct combat, they are now engaged in mining the territory.

The activities of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) have changed, instead of direct combat, they have focused on mining the territories. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

In practice, nothing has changed, if earlier the DRGs tried to engage in combat with the Ukrainian military, but now their activities are more manifested in the fact that they are engaged in mining the territory,

- Demchenko says.

According to him, the SBGSU is actively using UAVs and technical means of terrain control to expose the DRGs in time and prevent them from taking any action on the territory of Ukraine.

To recap

The activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased, especially in Sumy region, but the enemy has not completely abandoned sabotage activities.

