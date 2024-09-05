Demchenko: Russian subversive reconnaissance groups are engaged in mining the territory

The activities of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) have changed, instead of direct combat, they have focused on mining the territories. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a telethon, UNN reports .

In practice, nothing has changed, if earlier the DRGs tried to engage in combat with the Ukrainian military, but now their activities are more manifested in the fact that they are engaged in mining the territory, - Demchenko says.

According to him, the SBGSU is actively using UAVs and technical means of terrain control to expose the DRGs in time and prevent them from taking any action on the territory of Ukraine.

The activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased, especially in Sumy region, but the enemy has not completely abandoned sabotage activities.