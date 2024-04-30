Demchenko: Russia has no forces for a second offensive on the border with Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
March 1, 04:42 PM • 37625 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71924 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39853 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 33133 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65693 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251795 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226656 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212627 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238344 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225082 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89845 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65680 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71909 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113216 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114099 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22315 views

Russia lacks the strength to launch a new offensive on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, but Ukraine remains vigilant, increasing the number of border guards and monitoring the situation, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service said.

On the border with Belarus, the situation has remained stable recently. According to recent reports, Russia has no forces that could launch a second offensive in this area.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during the telethon, UNN reports .

On the border with Belarus, the situation has not changed recently. On the other side of the border, Russia does not have the strength to take any action against Ukraine, including a repeated offensive in this direction. But again, we are not letting our guard down, we are constantly monitoring what is happening on the other side of the border in order to understand how much the situation may change and respond accordingly

- Demchenko said.

Recall

Ukraine is increasing the number of border guards and creating additional units to strengthen border security, especially in the de-occupied territories and along the border with Russia and Belarus.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics

