Demchenko: Russia has no forces for a second offensive on the border with Ukraine

On the border with Belarus, the situation has remained stable recently. According to recent reports, Russia has no forces that could launch a second offensive in this area.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during the telethon, UNN reports .

On the border with Belarus, the situation has not changed recently. On the other side of the border, Russia does not have the strength to take any action against Ukraine, including a repeated offensive in this direction. But again, we are not letting our guard down, we are constantly monitoring what is happening on the other side of the border in order to understand how much the situation may change and respond accordingly - Demchenko said.

Recall

Ukraine is increasing the number of border guards and creating additional units to strengthen border security, especially in the de-occupied territories and along the border with Russia and Belarus.