Demchenko on the situation on the border with Belarus: no provocative actions recorded

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in full control of the state border with Belarus, and there are currently no provocative actions or unusual situations on the part of the neighboring country. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

According to him, there are no movements of equipment or military personnel from Belarus near the border.

Our intelligence actively monitors what is happening deep inside the territory of Belarus in order to understand how threatening the situation is and how it is changing, and to respond quickly in case of changes, - said the SBGS spokesperson.

Demchenko notes that there is still some movement of equipment and personnel by Belarusians deep in their country, but it is insignificant.

All the time before, Belarus also kept its units along the border with Ukraine, but they did not move close to our border, - He added.

The grouping of Belarusian troops on the border with Ukraine numbers about 1,100 people and does not pose a threat.