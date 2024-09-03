ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Demchenko on the situation on the border with Belarus: no provocative actions recorded

Demchenko on the situation on the border with Belarus: no provocative actions recorded

A spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service said that the Ukrainian Defense Forces fully control the border with Belarus. No provocative actions or unusual situations have been recorded, and no significant movements of equipment or military have been observed.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are in full control of the state border with Belarus, and there are currently no provocative actions or unusual situations on the part of the neighboring country. This was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

When it comes to the border line, the Ukrainian Defense Forces fully control the state border with Belarus. We do not record any unusual situations along the border or provocative actions,

- Demchenko says.

According to him, there are no movements of equipment or military personnel from Belarus near the border.

Our intelligence actively monitors what is happening deep inside the territory of Belarus in order to understand how threatening the situation is and how it is changing, and to respond quickly in case of changes,

- said the SBGS spokesperson.

Demchenko notes that there is still some movement of equipment and personnel by Belarusians deep in their country, but it is insignificant.

All the time before, Belarus also kept its units along the border with Ukraine, but they did not move close to our border,

- He added.

The grouping of Belarusian troops on the border with Ukraine numbers about 1,100 people and does not pose a threat.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

