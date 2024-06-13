Demchenko: Activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Sumy region has decreased recently

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 13432 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132271 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137672 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227221 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167893 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161838 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146773 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213928 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112806 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200703 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101117 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 45137 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54249 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101178 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78024 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200703 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226963 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214494 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 78024 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101178 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156132 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155003 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158877 views
Demchenko: Activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Sumy region has decreased recently

Demchenko: Activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Sumy region has decreased recently

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25030 views

The activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in Sumy region has recently decreased, although they still periodically try to infiltrate the territory of Ukraine.

The Sumy sector was the most active, where the enemy used its subversive reconnaissance groups, but their activity has recently decreased. However, the enemy has not completely abandoned it, and enemy subversive reconnaissance groups sometimes try to enter the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, during the telethon, UNN reports .

Details

As for the enemy subversive reconnaissance groups, I have previously noted that the Sumy direction was the most active, where the enemy used its subversive reconnaissance groups to try to enter the territory of Ukraine, but recently their activity has been decreasing. Although the enemy has not completely abandoned this and enemy subversive reconnaissance groups sometimes try to enter the territory of Ukraine, we do not see such activity as before

- Demchenko said.

He also said that the situation in the area of Ryzhivka in Sumy region is under control.

There is no such attempt by the enemy as in the Kharkiv region to move deeper into the territory of Ukraine. The reports that the Russian troops posted that they had entered and fought back Ryzhivka are actually just an information and psychological operation, because this area remains under the control of the Defense Forces. Its peculiarity lies in the fact that this settlement is closely adjacent to the border line and the presence of Ukrainian soldiers there poses a threat to their lives. Therefore, the defense is built in such a way that the settlement remains in the gray zone, but Ukrainian soldiers continue to control this area, including with the help of drones

- Demchenko added.

Recall

In the Sumy region, there are attempts by Russians to cross the border , there are raids by their sabotage and reconnaissance groups, but Ukraine has already taken all the necessary measures.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War

