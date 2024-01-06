"Delay" in the transfer of F-16 fighters from Denmark: the Air Force responds

The information about the delay in the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine was not made public by Danish officials or even Danish media. The spokesperson for the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, drew attention to this in the program of "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.

"We need to look into this. It's very simple to understand - go to the original source, read it... I look at the website of the Danish Ministry of Defense - I didn't see any statements... The Berlin edition (which was the first to give information about the delay in the transfer of the F-16 - ed.), it refers to some of its sources and so on. Therefore, this is immediately picked up and immediately becomes mainstream in our media. Everyone understands how sensitive the F-16 is for us," Ihnat explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Air Force Command is in constant contact with the media and provides all information about the training of Ukrainian pilots.

"We are going through the preparation process in an extremely fast timeframe that no other country has ever gone through. You know that many countries are lining up for F-16s. And not only for the aircraft themselves, but also for instructors who will be able to retrain from old Soviet equipment or other aircraft to this one. So the process is not easy. Ukraine has been given the green light, and Ukraine is doing this on various global platforms, including Britain, the United States, and Denmark. So I can't confirm what the sources are, what's going on there. Because neither the United States nor Denmark want to disclose details," the Air Force spokesman said.

Denmark delays delivery of first F-16 aircraft to Ukraine by six months - media