What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Delay" in the transfer of F-16 fighters from Denmark: the Air Force responds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109284 views

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat denies claims of delays in the delivery of F-16s from Denmark, noting the lack of official statements and emphasizing the ongoing rapid training of pilots.

The information about the delay in the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine was not made public by Danish officials or even Danish media. The spokesperson for the Air Force Command, Yuriy Ihnat, drew attention to this in the program of "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.  

"We need to look into this. It's very simple to understand - go to the original source, read it... I look at the website of the Danish Ministry of Defense - I didn't see any statements... The Berlin edition (which was the first to give information about the delay in the transfer of the F-16 - ed.), it refers to some of its sources and so on. Therefore, this is immediately picked up and immediately becomes mainstream in our media. Everyone understands how sensitive the F-16 is for us," Ihnat explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Air Force Command is in constant contact with the media and provides all information about the training of Ukrainian pilots.

"We are going through the preparation process in an extremely fast timeframe that no other country has ever gone through. You know that many countries are lining up for F-16s. And not only for the aircraft themselves, but also for instructors who will be able to retrain from old Soviet equipment or other aircraft to this one. So the process is not easy. Ukraine has been given the green light, and Ukraine is doing this on various global platforms, including Britain, the United States, and Denmark. So I can't confirm what the sources are, what's going on there. Because neither the United States nor Denmark want to disclose details," the Air Force spokesman said. 

Antonina Tumanova

