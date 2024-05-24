Defense forces repelled Russian attacks near Hlybokyne in Kharkiv region, the hottest spot today is in the Kupyansk sector - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day on May 24, as of 13.00, the enemy's greatest activity has been observed in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions. The defense forces are responding firmly to the invaders' assault, and are improving their tactical position in some areas, particularly on the left bank of the Dnipro. This is stated in the report of the General Staff, reports UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total number of combat engagements over the day exceeded 50.

In the Kharkiv sector, Russian occupants conducted seven assault operations.

They were pushed back near Hlyboke and Liptsi. Ukrainian soldiers fight back and continue to repel four enemy attacks near Vovchansk - the General Staff said in a statement.

It is noted that enemy aircraft twice dropped two guided aerial bombs on Vovchansk. Russian terrorists hit Starytsia with another guided missile.

According to the General Staff, the situation is the hottest in the Kupyansk sector, Enemy assaults were repelled near Petropavlivka, Stelmakhivka, Ivanivka, Kolomyichyka, Druzhelyubivka, Novovodiane, Kovalivka, Novoyehorivka and Nevske. In total, 17 combat engagements have already taken place here. The situation is under control, the General Staff assured.

In the Liman direction, the occupiers tried twice unsuccessfully to improve the tactical situation - in the areas of Serebryansky forestry and Terny.

In the Northern sector, two combat engagements continue in the areas of Spirne and Bilohorivka.

Once, the invaders tried to attack in the Kramatorsk direction , near Klishchiyivka. However, it was unsuccessful.

According to the General Staff, the enemy has resumed high intensity attacks in the Pokrovske sector. For instance, three combat engagements are currently taking place near Novoselivka Persha, and another one in the vicinity of Kalynove. Attacks near Novooleksandrivka, Prohres, Sokil and Umanske were repelled. In total, 10 battles took place. The aggressor struck Zhelanne with an anti-aircraft missile system.

Eight times since the beginning of the day, Russian proxies have launched assault attacks in the Kurakhove sector , in particular in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Paraskoviivka. The battle near the village of Kostyantynivka continues.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy used a guided aerial bomb near the village of Staromayorske. "This is one of the areas where our units manage to improve defense stability," the General Staff emphasized.

In the Orikhivsk sector , the occupants shelled Novoandriivka with multiple rocket launchers and conducted one assault on Novodanylivka. The invaders received a decent rebuff and retreated.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the number of combat engagements increased to three. Two of the attacks were conducted by Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

In other areas, the situation remains stable.

The border settlements of Bleshnya in the Chernihiv region, Bachivsk, Hyryne, Pavlivka and Zapsil in the Sumy region were under fire from Russian artillery.