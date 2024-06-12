DeepState: Russia's advance on the frontline near Sokol, in Novopokrovske and its surroundings
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy advanced in the area near Sokol, in Novopokrovske, according to DeepState.
On the frontline, the terrorist country advanced near Sokol, in Novopokrovsky and its surroundings. This is reported by DeepState, according to UNN.
Recall
According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy's greatest activity was observed in the area of Novooleksandrivka. In addition, the situation remains tense near Novooleksandrivka and Sokol, where 12 firefights were registered.
