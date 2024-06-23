Debris fell in the Kiev region, damaging 72 residential buildings, 8 high-rises, 13 buildings and 28 cars

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 89268 views

05:56 AM • 99626 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117539 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 188096 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 232568 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142813 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 368775 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181678 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149591 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 197885 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63786 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71858 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97919 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83858 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29700 views
06:27 AM • 89268 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83983 views

05:56 AM • 99626 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 98053 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117539 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 100 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3596 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11348 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13011 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17075 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Debris fell in the Kiev region, damaging 72 residential buildings, 8 high-rises, 13 buildings and 28 cars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 103339 views

In the Kiev region, 72 private houses, 8 high-rise buildings, 13 other buildings, 28 cars and several medical institutions were damaged due to falling debris, while two people sought medical help, but they did not need hospitalization.

Debris fell in the Kiev region, damaging 72 residential buildings, 8 high-rises, 13 buildings and 28 cars

In the Kiev region, as a result of falling debris, 72 private houses, 8 high-rise buildings, 13 other buildings and 28 cars were damaged. Two people sought medical help. This is reported by the head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to information, in the Obukhov District of the Kiev region, a significant number of residential and commercial objects were damaged as a result of falling debris. According to the latest data, 72 private houses and 8 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Two people with minor injuries went to medical institutions, but they did not need hospitalization. In addition, the hospital buildings were damaged.

Also, as a result of the incident, 13 other buildings were destroyed, including municipal institutions, a driving school, retail outlets, medical institutions and other enterprises. A total of 28 vehicles were damaged.

Benefactors, in particular the GEM MF and the Andrey Zasukha charity foundation, were involved in the purpose of prompt assistance to the population and restoration of damaged facilities.

The task of all services is to quickly help people with the repair of damaged buildings and premises

- stated Ruslan Kravchenko.

Morning attack in Kiev region: two people received minor injuries, houses and cars were damaged23.06.24, 08:44 • 102169 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarKyivKyiv region
