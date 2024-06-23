Debris fell in the Kiev region, damaging 72 residential buildings, 8 high-rises, 13 buildings and 28 cars

In the Kiev region, as a result of falling debris, 72 private houses, 8 high-rise buildings, 13 other buildings and 28 cars were damaged. Two people sought medical help. This is reported by the head of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to information, in the Obukhov District of the Kiev region, a significant number of residential and commercial objects were damaged as a result of falling debris. According to the latest data, 72 private houses and 8 multi-storey buildings were damaged.

Two people with minor injuries went to medical institutions, but they did not need hospitalization. In addition, the hospital buildings were damaged.

Also, as a result of the incident, 13 other buildings were destroyed, including municipal institutions, a driving school, retail outlets, medical institutions and other enterprises. A total of 28 vehicles were damaged.

Benefactors, in particular the GEM MF and the Andrey Zasukha charity foundation, were involved in the purpose of prompt assistance to the population and restoration of damaged facilities.

The task of all services is to quickly help people with the repair of damaged buildings and premises - stated Ruslan Kravchenko.

Morning attack in Kiev region: two people received minor injuries, houses and cars were damaged