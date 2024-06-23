$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91777 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103938 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120371 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189615 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233907 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143523 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369262 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181774 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149642 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197930 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Morning attack in Kiev region: two people received minor injuries, houses and cars were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102169 views

As a result of rocket fire in the Kiev region, significant damage was caused to 6 buildings, more than 20 private houses and other buildings, 2 people received minor injuries.

Morning attack in Kiev region: two people received minor injuries, houses and cars were damaged

The morning rocket attack in the Kiev region caused significant material damage: 6 high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged. Two people received minor injuries, they do not need hospitalization. This is reported by the chairman of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, on June 23 in the morning, the invaders hit the Kiev region with rockets.

As of 8:00, 2 people with minor injuries applied to medical institutions, who received medical assistance on the spot and do not need hospitalization.

As a result of falling rocket debris, 6 multi-storey buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged. Windows were broken in buildings, balconies, facades and roofs were damaged.

Gas station buildings, pharmacies, businesses, an administrative building and three cars were also damaged.

Local rescue services continue to record and eliminate the consequences of the missile attack.

The GEM International Foundation has already started work on replacing damaged windows in homes.

More detailed information will be released later.

Air defense in the Kiev region destroyed 2 enemy missiles during a night attack23.06.24, 07:55 • 100824 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
