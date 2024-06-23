Morning attack in Kiev region: two people received minor injuries, houses and cars were damaged

The morning rocket attack in the Kiev region caused significant material damage: 6 high-rise buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged. Two people received minor injuries, they do not need hospitalization. This is reported by the chairman of the Kiev RMA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to the information, on June 23 in the morning, the invaders hit the Kiev region with rockets.

As of 8:00, 2 people with minor injuries applied to medical institutions, who received medical assistance on the spot and do not need hospitalization.

As a result of falling rocket debris, 6 multi-storey buildings and more than 20 private houses were damaged. Windows were broken in buildings, balconies, facades and roofs were damaged.

Gas station buildings, pharmacies, businesses, an administrative building and three cars were also damaged.

Local rescue services continue to record and eliminate the consequences of the missile attack.

The GEM International Foundation has already started work on replacing damaged windows in homes.

More detailed information will be released later.

Air defense in the Kiev region destroyed 2 enemy missiles during a night attack