Air defense in the Kiev region destroyed 2 enemy missiles during a night attack

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Forces in the Kiev region destroyed 2 enemy missiles. This is reported by the commander of the Air Forces, Lieutenant General Nikolai Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

On the night of June 23, 2024, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 3 enemy sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov.

An anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Forces in the Kiev region destroyed 2 missiles.

