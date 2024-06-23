Air defense in the Kiev region destroyed 2 enemy missiles during a night attack
Kyiv • UNN
An anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Forces in the Kiev region destroyed 2 of the 3 enemy Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Sea of Azov on the night of June 23, 2024.
Details
On the night of June 23, 2024, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 3 enemy sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Sea of Azov.
