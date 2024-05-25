Death toll from attack on Epicenter in Kharkiv rises to six
Kyiv • UNN
Six people were killed and 40 injured in a Russian missile attack on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv, and 16 are still missing.
The death toll from the Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on May 25 has risen to six. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
Details
Kharkiv has been under massive rocket fire all day. Unfortunately, we already know about six people who died on the spot in the Epicenter. 40 people were injured. 16 people are still missing
According to the head of the RMA, a headquarters for eliminating the consequences of arrivals has been deployed at the site, and a mobile DNA laboratory is working.
