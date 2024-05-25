Death toll from attack on Epicenter in Kharkiv rises to six

The death toll from the Russian strike on a construction hypermarket in Kharkiv on May 25 has risen to six. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

Details

Kharkiv has been under massive rocket fire all day. Unfortunately, we already know about six people who died on the spot in the Epicenter. 40 people were injured. 16 people are still missing he wrote in a telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, a headquarters for eliminating the consequences of arrivals has been deployed at the site, and a mobile DNA laboratory is working.

