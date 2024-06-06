Death of a man from an epileptic attack after visiting a shopping center in Zhytomyr region: law enforcement officers opened proceedings

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the death of a person liable for military service, who died as a result of an epileptic attack the day after visiting the RTCC and the joint venture of the Zhytomyr region. This was reported in the Office of the prosecutor general on Thursday, June 6, reports UNN.

Zhytomyr specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Central Region provides procedural guidance in criminal proceedings initiated on the death of a person liable for military service. Information with preliminary legal qualification - Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-has been entered in the unified state register of legal entities - the prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

It is worth noting that liability in Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is established for murder, that is, intentional illegal infliction of death to another person.

The UCP said that the man was taken to the RTCC and the joint venture of the Zhytomyr region to pass the vlk. According to preliminary information, he had an epileptic seizure there. The man was taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit.

On June 2, doctors pronounced him dead in a medical facility.

Now all the circumstances of the incident are being established, the prosecutor's office added.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Zvyagelsky RVP of the GUNP in the Zhytomyr region.

In Zhytomyr region man died after epileptic attack that occurred day after his taking to TCR: recruitment center responded