Day of Defenders of Ukraine: traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
On October 1, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place in the center of Kyiv due to security measures with the participation of foreign delegations. UDO urges you to take this information into account when moving around the city.
Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to the State Protection Department.
"On October 1, in connection with security measures with the participation of foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv, which will be introduced in the central part of the city," the statement said.
The parole office called for this information to be taken into account when moving around the city.
Recall
October 1 is the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks. Believers celebrate the Intercession of the Holy Virgin.