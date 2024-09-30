Day of Defenders of Ukraine: traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow

Tomorrow, traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv, UNN reports with reference to the State Protection Department.

"On October 1, in connection with security measures with the participation of foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv, which will be introduced in the central part of the city," the statement said.

The parole office called for this information to be taken into account when moving around the city.

October 1 is the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, the Day of the Ukrainian Cossacks. Believers celebrate the Intercession of the Holy Virgin.