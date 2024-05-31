Danish F-16s will soon be on their way to Ukraine - Danish Prime Minister

Danish F-16 fighter jets will soon be en route to Ukraine. This was stated by Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen during a press conference of participants of the third Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, the correspondent of UNN reports .

"Soon the Danish F-16s will be on their way to Ukraine. We have all made our contribution to joint purchases of ammunition and we all agree that there is a need to build up our own defense industry," Frederiksen said.

Addition

On May 13, Frederiksen reported that Ukraine may have received F-16s from Denmark within a month.