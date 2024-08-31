Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Czech Republic does not restrict the use of weapons transferred to Ukraine

The Czech Republic does not impose any restrictions on Ukraine's use of the military equipment it has transferred. At the same time, the most sophisticated weapons systems, which can have a long range, will not be supplied outside the Czech Republic. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky told journalists today at the Globsec security conference, UNN reports with reference to Ceske Noviny.

The Czech Republic does not impose any restrictions on the systems it supplies, on weapons, ammunition, or military materials. On the other hand, let's be honest, the most sophisticated weapons systems that have a long range or put suppliers in certain strategic dilemmas do not come from the Czech Republic either - Lipavsky said.

He pointed out that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression. "It is better if an airplane with a missile or a bomb does not even take off than to try to shoot down an airplane or a missile that is already flying to its target," the Czech diplomat said.

EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell says EU countries should lift restrictions on the use of weapons provided to Ukraine.

Italy, for example, has imposed restrictions, while countries such as the Czech Republic, Sweden, and the Netherlands support Kyiv and do not impose any conditions on the use of weapons.