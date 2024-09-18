Currency exchange rate for September 18: hryvnia devalues
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.41 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is set at 46.12 UAH/euro, and the dollar is trading at UAH 41.47-41.49 on the interbank market.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4100 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.41 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 46.12 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.75 and sold for UAH 41.30 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.50 and sold at UAH 45.80 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.70-41.80, and the euro at UAH 46.40-46.60.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.47-41.49 UAH/USD for the dollar and 46.09-46.10 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
The EU is preparing to provide up to €40 billion in new loans to Ukraine by the end of the year, regardless of US participation, after the G7 plan to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine "failed.