Currency exchange rate as of September 4: The NBU has again lowered the hryvnia exchange rate
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, setting the official exchange rate at 41.2640 UAH/USD. The euro to hryvnia exchange rate was set at 45.54 UAH/euro.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2640 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.26 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.54 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for UAH 45.90 and sold for UAH 45.40 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.40-41.48, and the euro at UAH 45.75-45.90.
- On the interbank market, the rates are 41.33 - 41.35 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.72-45.73 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
Recall
The UK-led International Fund for Ukraine has reached over £1 billion.