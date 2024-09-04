Currency exchange rate as of September 4: The NBU has again lowered the hryvnia exchange rate

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2640 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 17 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.26 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 45.54 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.50 and sold for UAH 41.10 in banks.

Euros can be bought for UAH 45.90 and sold for UAH 45.40 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.40-41.48, and the euro at UAH 45.75-45.90.

On the interbank market, the rates are 41.33 - 41.35 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.72-45.73 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.

