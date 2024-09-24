Currency exchange rate as of September 24: hryvnia fell by 1 kopeck
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3567 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck. On the interbank market, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.43-41.45, the euro at UAH 46.12-46.13.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.35 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.99 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 41.70 and sold for UAH 41.25 at a bank. The euro can be bought for UAH 46.58 and sold for UAH 46.00 at banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.67-41.74, and the euro at UAH 46.40-46.56.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.43-41.45 for the dollar and UAH 46.12-46.13 for the euro, respectively.
