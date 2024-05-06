Currency exchange rate as of May 6: hryvnia strengthened by 24 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.3969 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 24 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.39 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.33 UAH/€. According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 39.85 and sold for UAH 39.40 in banks;

- Euros can be bought for UAH 42.95 and sold for UAH 42.25 in banks;

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.72-39.85, and the euro at UAH 42.75-42.90;

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.34-39.37 for the dollar and UAH 42.40-42.43 for the euro, respectively.

The NBU Board has adopted a number of changes that will improve the business environment in Ukraine and allow Ukrainian businesses to enter new markets. They will also support economic recovery and facilitate the inflow of new investments into the country.