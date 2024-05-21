Currency exchange rate as of May 21: the dollar rose by 24 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.6650 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 24 kopecks, UNN reports, citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 39.66 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.08 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.00 and sold for UAH 39.50 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.50 and sold at UAH 42.80 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.97-40.05, and the euro at UAH 43.38-43.55.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.67-39.69 for the dollar and UAH 42.11-42.12 for the euro, respectively.

