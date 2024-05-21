Currency exchange rate as of May 21: the dollar rose by 24 kopecks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine devalued the hryvnia by 24 kopecks, setting the official exchange rate at 39.6650 UAH/USD and 43.08 UAH/EUR.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 39.6650 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 24 kopecks, UNN reports, citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 39.66 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.08 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.00 and sold for UAH 39.50 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 43.50 and sold at UAH 42.80 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 39.97-40.05, and the euro at UAH 43.38-43.55.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 39.67-39.69 for the dollar and UAH 42.11-42.12 for the euro, respectively.
The hryvnia will weaken: bankers and financial analysts have downgraded the exchange rate forecast for this year19.01.24, 16:24 • 35444 views