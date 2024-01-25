Croatia to hand over Medvedchuk's seized superyacht worth almost $200 million to Ukraine

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 47035 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106781 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135432 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134467 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174477 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170954 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280020 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178134 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167122 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148788 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102076 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101746 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103718 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 66493 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 38297 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 47092 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280024 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248043 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233215 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258594 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 29005 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135437 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105574 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105596 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121769 views
Actual
Croatia to hand over Medvedchuk's seized superyacht worth almost $200 million to Ukraine

Croatia to hand over Medvedchuk's seized superyacht worth almost $200 million to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28006 views

A Croatian court has ruled to transfer the Royal Romance vessel, currently owned by Ukrainian MP Viktor Medvedchuk, to Ukraine.

In Croatia, a court has ruled to transfer the Royal Romance ship, which belongs to Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency Elena Duma, UNN reports.

Details

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia - Head of the Interagency Working Group on Support for Ukraine Frano Matušić informed about the decision of the District Court of Split to transfer the Royal Romance to Ukraine on the basis of the request for international legal assistance

- Duma stated.

According to her, Croatia expects the vessel to be handed over to Ukraine as soon as possible. In addition, according to the Croatian side, there are no legal obstacles to the implementation of this intention.

Part of russian assets worth over UAH 11 billion transferred to ARMA - SBI28.12.23, 19:16 • 43776 views

The Head of the Agency also noted that ARMA has received approval to re-examine this asset.

After the seized asset is evaluated, ARMA plans to sell it. The sale of this lot will be the first example of the sale of seized assets located abroad   

- Olena Duma stated.

Addendum

She also responded to media reports about the departure of Medvedchuk's arrested yacht Royal Romance. According to her, on January 25, 2024, she temporarily set sail to confirm her technical capability, buoyancy, and engine operation.

These activities were carried out under the decision of the District Court of Split (Croatia). To ensure the legality of the technical inspection, the process was observed by the Harbor Master with the participation of Croatian police officers

- Duma explained.

For reference

Before the war, a third of Medvedchuk's fortune was the superyacht Royal Romance, which cost $190 million. 

The yacht is 29 meters high, has six floors and 2 elevators. There are four decks, a cinema, a gym, a swimming pool, a SPA area and a beauty salon, as well as about 50 rooms for various purposes.

Recall

Since the beginning of the war, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has protected the corporate rights of Russian-linked companies worth more than UAH 22 billion.

The arrests are part of investigations into corporations that are indirectly or directly linked to Russian citizens, and assets worth almost UAH 6 billion have already been confiscated.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising