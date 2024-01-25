Croatia to hand over Medvedchuk's seized superyacht worth almost $200 million to Ukraine

In Croatia, a court has ruled to transfer the Royal Romance ship, which belongs to Viktor Medvedchuk, a member of the Opposition Platform - For Life faction, to Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency Elena Duma, UNN reports.

Details

The State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia - Head of the Interagency Working Group on Support for Ukraine Frano Matušić informed about the decision of the District Court of Split to transfer the Royal Romance to Ukraine on the basis of the request for international legal assistance - Duma stated.

According to her, Croatia expects the vessel to be handed over to Ukraine as soon as possible. In addition, according to the Croatian side, there are no legal obstacles to the implementation of this intention.

Part of russian assets worth over UAH 11 billion transferred to ARMA - SBI

The Head of the Agency also noted that ARMA has received approval to re-examine this asset.

After the seized asset is evaluated, ARMA plans to sell it. The sale of this lot will be the first example of the sale of seized assets located abroad - Olena Duma stated.

Addendum

She also responded to media reports about the departure of Medvedchuk's arrested yacht Royal Romance. According to her, on January 25, 2024, she temporarily set sail to confirm her technical capability, buoyancy, and engine operation.

These activities were carried out under the decision of the District Court of Split (Croatia). To ensure the legality of the technical inspection, the process was observed by the Harbor Master with the participation of Croatian police officers - Duma explained.

For reference

Before the war, a third of Medvedchuk's fortune was the superyacht Royal Romance, which cost $190 million.

The yacht is 29 meters high, has six floors and 2 elevators. There are four decks, a cinema, a gym, a swimming pool, a SPA area and a beauty salon, as well as about 50 rooms for various purposes.

Recall

Since the beginning of the war, the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) has protected the corporate rights of Russian-linked companies worth more than UAH 22 billion.

The arrests are part of investigations into corporations that are indirectly or directly linked to Russian citizens, and assets worth almost UAH 6 billion have already been confiscated.