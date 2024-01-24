Crisis in the TOT: Locals complain of water and utility problems

Residents of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region report a crisis situation that has arisen as a result of the occupiers' "management". Residents of Melitopol, Tokmak and Berdiansk are experiencing serious problems with electricity, heating and water supply. This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol, who was also appointed head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration, Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, in Melitopol, there were significant problems with household appliances due to power surges. Also, some areas had no water supply and heating.

In addition, power supply was cut off in Tokmak. As a result, local residents were advised to minimize the use of electrical appliances over the next few days. In Berdiansk, the heating system is regularly "depressurized", leaving residents without the necessary heat.

The pace of decline is staggering. During the two years of occupation, the racists have thrown our cities and villages back into the communist Middle Ages - Ivan Fedorov wrote.

