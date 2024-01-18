At least six explosions on the outskirts of Tokmak during the day - Mayor of Melitopol

There were at least six explosions on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied Tokmak the day before, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

Yesterday there were at least 6 explosions on the outskirts of Tokmak. (...) Tokmak is, so to speak, a frontline city, and in every building, in every captured enterprise, the enemy has deployed its military equipment and personnel. Therefore, there is no doubt that yesterday in Tokmak the elimination of enemies continued - noted Fedorov.

He added that the same elimination of the enemy continues in Berdiansk, where on January 16 there were explosions in places of concentration of "Russian military in the industrial zone," and in Melitopol, when a car "with military personnel in it" was eliminated.

There are arrivals in occupied Tokmak - Fedorov