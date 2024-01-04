Crimean guerrillas surrendered coordinates of russian military plant

Crimean guerrillas "leaked" the coordinates of another russian military plant to the network. They reported this in their Telegram channel, the UNN reports.

"ATESH" does not cease to conduct reconnaissance of facilities with the help of which the occupants can maintain their combat capability. We recommend the Defense Forces of Ukraine to strike at the said plant. The shelling of Ukrainian cities and the deaths of civilians must be avenged! - spelled "ATESH.

The guerrillas also indicated the coordinates of the Russian military facility: 55.911153, 37.765389

In particular, we are talking about production at the Mytishchi Machine Building Plant. ATESH noted that MMZ produces a family of high-speed tracked vehicles designed for the assembly of special equipment, and in wartime, additionally creates various types of spare parts for combat vehicles.

According to partisan data from May 19, 2023, due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the company was placed under blocking U.S. sanctions for its connection to Russia's intensified efforts to develop weapons and related systems.

