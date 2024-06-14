ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Crimea claims shallowing of Belogorskoye reservoir: local historian says it threatens water supply situation

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Belogorskoye water reservoir in occupied Crimea has become shallow, its southern part has already dried up, and due to the high rate of discharges, it may lose its usable volume of water by July, which could lead to a water supply emergency.

The situation with the shallowing of the Belogorskoye reservoir in temporarily occupied Crimea is becoming critical - the southern part of the reservoir has already dried up, reports "Krym.Realii", writes UNN.

Details

Due to the high rate of water discharge from the Belogorskoye reservoir, the publication reports, it may lose its useful volume of water very soon.

"Water is intensively released into the Biyuk-Karasu River, which fills the North Crimean Canal, from where water in turn goes to the needs of South-East Crimea. At this rate, already in July the Belogorskoye reservoir may lose its useful volume of water, and there it will be the turn of the Taigan reservoir, which is much smaller than the Belogorskoye. And then what?" - a local local historian commented on the situation.

According to him, under such conditions, with the promised even drier 2025, the situation with water supply in Crimea threatens to turn into a state of emergency.

Even drought-tolerant crops suffer: severe drought in occupied Crimea12.06.2024, 16:54 • 44640 views

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

