Crimea claims shallowing of Belogorskoye reservoir: local historian says it threatens water supply situation

The situation with the shallowing of the Belogorskoye reservoir in temporarily occupied Crimea is becoming critical - the southern part of the reservoir has already dried up, reports "Krym.Realii", writes UNN.

Details

Due to the high rate of water discharge from the Belogorskoye reservoir, the publication reports, it may lose its useful volume of water very soon.

"Water is intensively released into the Biyuk-Karasu River, which fills the North Crimean Canal, from where water in turn goes to the needs of South-East Crimea. At this rate, already in July the Belogorskoye reservoir may lose its useful volume of water, and there it will be the turn of the Taigan reservoir, which is much smaller than the Belogorskoye. And then what?" - a local local historian commented on the situation.

According to him, under such conditions, with the promised even drier 2025, the situation with water supply in Crimea threatens to turn into a state of emergency.

