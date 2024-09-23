Crater of more than 60 meters: new satellite images of the consequences of the failed launch of the Russian Sarmat missile

New satellite images confirm that Russia has recently conducted a failed test of a Sarmat intercontinental missile in Plesetsk. This was stated by OSINT analyst George Barros on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, a large crater, measuring approximately 62 meters wide, as well as extensive damage on and around the launch pad at the site of the launch shaft indicate that the rocket exploded shortly after ignition or launch.

Collected new high-resolution satellite imagery showing the aftermath of the dramatic failure of the Russian intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 to launch at the Plesetsk launch site.

Photos "Before" and "After" - the analyst signed the photo.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that another unsuccessful test of the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia. The explosion in the mine led to large-scale destruction of the launch site infrastructure.