Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Crater of more than 60 meters: new satellite images of the consequences of the failed launch of the Russian Sarmat missile

Crater of more than 60 meters: new satellite images of the consequences of the failed launch of the Russian Sarmat missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14604 views

New satellite imagery has shown the aftermath of the failed launch of Russia's Sarmat intercontinental rocket at the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The large crater and extensive damage indicate that the rocket exploded shortly after ignition or launch.

New satellite images confirm that Russia has recently conducted a failed test of a Sarmat intercontinental missile in Plesetsk. This was stated by  OSINT analyst George Barros on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, a large crater, measuring approximately 62 meters wide, as well as extensive damage on and around the launch pad at the site of the launch shaft indicate that the rocket exploded shortly after ignition or launch.

Collected new high-resolution satellite imagery showing the aftermath of the dramatic failure of the Russian intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 to launch at the Plesetsk launch site.
Photos "Before" and "After"

- the analyst signed the photo. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that another unsuccessful test of the RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile took place at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in Russia. The explosion in the mine led to large-scale destruction of the launch site infrastructure.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

