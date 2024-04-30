Court removes electronic bracelet from UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has removed the electronic bracelet from the abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Pavlo Lebed. This was reported by his lawyer Mykyta Chemkan, reports UNN.

"A judge of the Pechersk District Court ruled to remove the electronic bracelet from Metropolitan Pavel (Lebed)," Chemkan said, reposting a message about this from the UOJ - News of Orthodoxy on Telegram.

Addendum

On April 1, the Security Service of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to the former abbot of the Kyiv Cave Monastery, Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP.

He was charged with Article 161 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs) and Article 436-2 (1) (justification, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

In July 2023, a court remanded Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP in custody and set bail at more than 33 million hryvnias.

In August 2023, Pavel Lebed was released from custody. He was released on bail in the amount of UAH 33,300,000.

Metropolitan of Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC (MP) is served with a notice of suspicion