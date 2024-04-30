Court removes electronic bracelet from UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89508 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109166 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151928 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155848 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251740 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174490 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165700 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226636 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump
March 1, 04:42 PM • 37330 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37330 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71589 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71589 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39552 views

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39552 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32923 views

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32923 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65435 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65435 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251740 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251740 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226636 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226636 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212609 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238322 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225060 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225060 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89508 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65435 views

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65435 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71589 views

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71589 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113205 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113205 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114090 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114090 views
Court removes electronic bracelet from UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo

Court removes electronic bracelet from UOC-MP Metropolitan Pavlo
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 17674 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17674 views

The court removed the electronic bracelet from Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP, who was previously accused of violating equality and justifying russia's armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has removed the electronic bracelet from the abbot of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, Pavlo Lebed. This was reported by his lawyer Mykyta Chemkan, reports UNN.

"A judge of the Pechersk District Court ruled to remove the electronic bracelet from Metropolitan Pavel (Lebed)," Chemkan said, reposting a message about this from the UOJ - News of Orthodoxy on Telegram.

Addendum

On April 1, the Security Service of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to the former abbot of the Kyiv Cave Monastery, Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP.

He was charged with Article 161 (1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the equality of citizens based on their race, nationality, region, religious beliefs) and Article 436-2 (1) (justification, denial of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

In July 2023, a court remanded Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC-MP in custody and set bail at more than 33 million hryvnias.

In August 2023, Pavel Lebed was released from custody. He was released on bail in the amount of UAH 33,300,000.

Metropolitan of Sviatohirsk Lavra of the UOC (MP) is served with a notice of suspicion24.04.24, 14:09 • 19348 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising