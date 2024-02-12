Court orders the Netherlands to stop supplying spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel

Judges in the Netherlands on Monday ordered the Dutch government to stop exporting F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violating international law, UNN reports citing AP.

In December, three human rights organizations filed a civil lawsuit against the Netherlands, arguing that the authorities needed to reconsider the export license in light of Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip. They argued that the supply of spare parts for the aircraft makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes.

In January, a lower court sided with the government, allowing it to continue shipping parts to Israel that are stored in a warehouse in Wijnsdrecht.

On Monday, the judges of the Hague Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered the government to stop exports within seven days. The decision may be appealed.

"It cannot be denied that there is a clear risk that the exported F-35 parts will be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law," said Judge Bas Boele as he read the decision, drawing applause from several people in the courtroom.

Government lawyers have said that a ban on the transfer of F-35 parts from the Netherlands would be virtually meaningless, as the United States can supply them from other countries.