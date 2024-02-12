Court orders the Netherlands to stop supplying spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 36108 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111721 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118423 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160797 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162994 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 263194 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176168 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166701 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148540 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 234163 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 82222 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 62747 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 39185 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 75191 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 32177 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 263163 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 234139 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219706 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245216 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231558 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111688 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 90923 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 95155 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115886 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116645 views
Court orders the Netherlands to stop supplying spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel

Court orders the Netherlands to stop supplying spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31024 views

A Dutch court ordered the government to stop exporting parts of F-35 fighter jets to Israel because of the risk of violating international law through their possible use in military operations.

Judges in the Netherlands on Monday ordered the Dutch government to stop exporting F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel, citing a clear risk of violating international law, UNN reports citing AP.

Details

In December, three human rights organizations filed a civil lawsuit against the Netherlands, arguing that the authorities needed to reconsider the export license in light of Israel's military actions in the Gaza Strip. They argued that the supply of spare parts for the aircraft makes the Netherlands complicit in possible war crimes.

In January, a lower court sided with the government, allowing it to continue shipping parts to Israel that are stored in a warehouse in Wijnsdrecht.

On Monday, the judges of the Hague Court of Appeal overturned the decision and ordered the government to stop exports within seven days. The decision may be appealed.

"It cannot be denied that there is a clear risk that the exported F-35 parts will be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law," said Judge Bas Boele as he read the decision, drawing applause from several people in the courtroom.

Government lawyers have said that a ban on the transfer of F-35 parts from the Netherlands would be virtually meaningless, as the United States can supply them from other countries.

04.09.23, 03:19 • 850479 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
sektor-hazaGaza Strip

Contact us about advertising