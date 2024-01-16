Court orders SBI to open case on abuses at the National Bank
Kyiv • UNN
Court orders SBI to open case on abuses at the National Bank
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to open criminal proceedings on the fact of abuse of power or official position, which led to serious consequences, by the director of one of the departments of the National Bank of Ukraine, UNN reports.
As UNN has learned from its own sources in law enforcement agencies, it is the director of one of the National Bank's departments.