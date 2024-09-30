Court orders SBI to initiate case against former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Sodol - Krotevych

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67456 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103550 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167091 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137896 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143155 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139062 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182237 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112075 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100237 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109889 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111986 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48201 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55024 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167106 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182242 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172777 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200151 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189078 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141854 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141914 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146620 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138031 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154911 views
Actual
Court orders SBI to initiate case against former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Sodol - Krotevych

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20101 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation into negligent attitude to military service against Yuriy Sodol. The complaint was filed by Bohdan Krotevych, Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade.

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation into the negligent attitude to military service against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Sodol, against whom the chief of staff of the Azov Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, complained. This was reported by Krotevych himself in his Telegram channel , UNN reports.

Details

According to Krotevych, today the Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the ruling of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv and issued a new ruling ordering the SBI to launch an investigation into negligent attitude to military service (part 2 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) no later than one day after receiving the court decision, as this led to serious consequences against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Sodol.

This is a great step forward, but not yet a victory. (...) I thank the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal - today you are an example of justice, which is sorely lacking. You have made a significant contribution to the foundation of the future of our country

- Krotevych wrote.

Addendum

In June, Major Bohdan Krotevych, chief of staff of the Azov brigade, accused a senior general of incompetence, blaming him for "thousands" of casualties among the Ukrainian military.

Nevertheless, the military officer stated that he had not been summoned to testify, even though he had asked for it. That is why on July 4 Krotevych filed a complaint against the SBI, demanding that the bureau open a case against General Sodol and start an investigation.

However, in August, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to satisfy the complaint of the military.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to replace the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising