Court orders SBI to initiate case against former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Sodol - Krotevych

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has ordered the State Bureau of Investigation to launch an investigation into the negligent attitude to military service against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Sodol, against whom the chief of staff of the Azov Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych, complained. This was reported by Krotevych himself in his Telegram channel , UNN reports.

Details

According to Krotevych, today the Kyiv Court of Appeal overturned the ruling of the investigating judge of the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv and issued a new ruling ordering the SBI to launch an investigation into negligent attitude to military service (part 2 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) no later than one day after receiving the court decision, as this led to serious consequences against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Sodol.

This is a great step forward, but not yet a victory. (...) I thank the judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal - today you are an example of justice, which is sorely lacking. You have made a significant contribution to the foundation of the future of our country - Krotevych wrote.

Addendum

In June, Major Bohdan Krotevych, chief of staff of the Azov brigade, accused a senior general of incompetence, blaming him for "thousands" of casualties among the Ukrainian military.

Nevertheless, the military officer stated that he had not been summoned to testify, even though he had asked for it. That is why on July 4 Krotevych filed a complaint against the SBI, demanding that the bureau open a case against General Sodol and start an investigation.

However, in August, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to satisfy the complaint of the military.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to replace the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol.