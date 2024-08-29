Court confiscates Vinnytsia military commissar's apartment worth almost UAH 2 million to the state

According to the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, an apartment in a new building worth more than UAH 1.9 million, which was the property of the head of the Vinnytsia ITC and JV, was transferred to the state revenue. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the application of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to recognize the assets of the head of the Vinnytsia ITC and the joint venture as unjustified and recovered them for the state. In particular, an apartment in a new building worth more than UAH 1.9 million was transferred to the state - the Bureau said in a statement.

It is noted that SBI officers found out that in the summer of 2022, the head of the Vinnytsia military enlistment office received an apartment in Vinnytsia worth UAH 1.9 million for free without any legal grounds. The apartment was registered in the name of the official's father.

The case of heads of Boryspil and Bucha shopping malls: a motion to seize USD 1 million is filed with the court

In addition, it turned out that this apartment was to be given to a defender of Ukraine who was at the front at the time.

The Bureau handed over to the SAPO materials on the unjustified acquisition of this apartment by the head of the Vinnytsia ITCC and JV, and the prosecutor's office, after collecting evidence, in turn, sent a corresponding statement to the court.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBI has opened 408 criminal proceedings regarding the TCC. 73 people have been notified of suspicion, 10 have already been convicted.