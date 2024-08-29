Court confiscates Vinnytsia military commissar's apartment worth almost UAH 2 million to the state

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121107 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124243 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155971 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154132 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143490 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200533 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112488 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189010 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105133 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55809 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66434 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38287 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96038 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74878 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202870 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200533 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189010 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215641 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203606 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25151 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150894 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150089 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154113 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145004 views
Actual
Court confiscates Vinnytsia military commissar's apartment worth almost UAH 2 million to the state

Court confiscates Vinnytsia military commissar's apartment worth almost UAH 2 million to the state

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12804 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court has transferred to the state an apartment worth UAH 1.9 million illegally obtained by the head of the Vinnytsia MCCC and JV. The apartment was intended for a defender of Ukraine who was at the front.

According to the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, an apartment in a new building worth more than UAH 1.9 million, which was the property of the head of the Vinnytsia ITC and JV, was transferred to the state revenue. This was stated by the State Bureau of Investigation, UNN reports.

Details

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the application of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to recognize the assets of the head of the Vinnytsia ITC and the joint venture as unjustified and recovered them for the state. In particular, an apartment in a new building worth more than UAH 1.9 million was transferred to the state

- the Bureau said in a statement.

It is noted that SBI officers found out that in the summer of 2022, the head of the Vinnytsia military enlistment office received an apartment in Vinnytsia worth UAH 1.9 million for free without any legal grounds. The apartment was registered in the name of the official's father.

The case of heads of Boryspil and Bucha shopping malls: a motion to seize USD 1 million is filed with the court19.08.24, 20:19 • 114110 views

In addition, it turned out that this apartment was to be given to a defender of Ukraine who was at the front at the time.

The Bureau handed over to the SAPO materials on the unjustified acquisition of this apartment by the head of the Vinnytsia ITCC and JV, and the prosecutor's office, after collecting evidence, in turn, sent a corresponding statement to the court.

Recall

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SBI has opened 408 criminal proceedings regarding the TCC. 73 people have been notified of suspicion, 10 have already been convicted.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising