Court almost halves bail for ex-deputy head of the State Service for Special Communications

The High Anti-Corruption Court has reduced the bail for former Deputy Head of the State Special Communications Service Viktor Zhor from UAH 10 million to UAH 5.45 million. UNN reports this with reference to the court ruling.

"To reduce the amount of bail for the suspect (Zhora - ed.), set by the decision of the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of November 27, 2023, in the amount of UAH 10,000,584 by UAH 4,550,184, finally setting the bail amount at 1800 (one thousand eight hundred) subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons, the monetary equivalent of which is UAH 5,450,400," the decision says.

In November 2023, former Deputy Head of the State Special Communications Service Viktor Zhora was granted bail in the amount of UAH 10 million. He is a suspect in the case of embezzlement of 62 million hryvnias.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine have served suspicion notices to the former head of the State Special Communications Service, his deputy and others of misappropriation of over UAH 62 million.

On November 23, the court remanded in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 25 million to the former head of the State Special Communications Service, Yuriy Shchyhol.

On November 24, it became known that the former head of the State Special Communications Service, Yuriy Shchyhol, was released on bail in the amount of UAH 25 million.