Court acquits singer Khrystyna Soloviy for swearing on stage because of the old name Chornomorsk

The Illichivsk court acquitted singer Khrystyna Soloviy, who was accused of disorderly conduct for swearing on stage at the Vydelkafest festival in Chornomorsk in late July, when the singer called the former name of the city "full of sh**" during her performance. Soloviy reported this on her Instagram page, UNN reports.

The Ilyichevsk court acquitted me, saying that there is no crime in the fact that Ilyich is a f**k - Soloviy wrote.

As Soloviy noted in her speech during the court hearing, on July 26, at a festival in Chornomorsk, she performed the Ukrainian folk song "Chornomorets" about a girl's love for a Cossack, which she dedicated to the residents of Chornomorsk, which, according to her, "is a manifestation of solidarity and respect for the residents, consolidation of opinion on the wise decision of the community to choose a new name for the city.

"On July 26, in the preface to the song 'Chornomorets,' I felt a fierce rage at the tragedy that a Ukrainian city had been named after the terrorist Ilyich Lenin for so many years. This hatred was verbalized in the vocabulary that, as a literary critic by profession, seemed most appropriate at the time. (...). Today, I came to this hearing not so much to defend my honor as to defend the honor of our state, whose independence was restored in 1991 after 70 years of the criminal regime established by the criminal Lenin. Those who filed a lawsuit against me are trying to glorify communist ideology. Ilyich Lenin was the leader of the communist regime, which is recognized as a criminal regime under Ukrainian law (...) Your decision today is a matter of national security. I appeal to your wisdom not to make a gift to the Moscow lice," Soloviy added.

In turn, the court ruled to close the proceedings due to the absence of an event and elements of an administrative offense.

Recall

Odesa police drew up an administrative report against singer Khrystyna Soloviy for using obscene language when she called the former name of the city "full of f**k" during a performance at the Vylkafest festival in Chornomorsk.