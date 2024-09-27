Court acquits singer Khrystyna Soloviy for swearing on stage because of the old name Chornomorsk

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 67432 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103546 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167088 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137893 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143155 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139062 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112075 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100230 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109881 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111979 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 48156 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 54976 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167088 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182236 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172773 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200147 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189074 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141851 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141911 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146618 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138029 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154909 views
Actual
Court acquits singer Khrystyna Soloviy for swearing on stage because of the old name Chornomorsk

Court acquits singer Khrystyna Soloviy for swearing on stage because of the old name Chornomorsk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13065 views

An Ilyichevsk court acquitted singer Khrystyna Soloviy, who was accused of hooliganism for swearing at a festival. Soloviy called the former name of the city of Chornomorsk “complete bullshit” and the court found no offense.

The Illichivsk court acquitted singer Khrystyna Soloviy, who was accused of disorderly conduct for swearing on stage at the Vydelkafest festival in Chornomorsk in late July, when the singer called the former name of the city "full of sh**" during her performance. Soloviy reported this on her Instagram page, UNN reports.

The Ilyichevsk court acquitted me, saying that there is no crime in the fact that Ilyich is a f**k

- Soloviy wrote.

As Soloviy noted in her speech during the court hearing, on July 26, at a festival in Chornomorsk, she performed the Ukrainian folk song "Chornomorets" about a girl's love for a Cossack, which she dedicated to the residents of Chornomorsk, which, according to her, "is a manifestation of solidarity and respect for the residents, consolidation of opinion on the wise decision of the community to choose a new name for the city.

"On July 26, in the preface to the song 'Chornomorets,' I felt a fierce rage at the tragedy that a Ukrainian city had been named after the terrorist Ilyich Lenin for so many years. This hatred was verbalized in the vocabulary that, as a literary critic by profession, seemed most appropriate at the time. (...). Today, I came to this hearing not so much to defend my honor as to defend the honor of our state, whose independence was restored in 1991 after 70 years of the criminal regime established by the criminal Lenin. Those who filed a lawsuit against me are trying to glorify communist ideology. Ilyich Lenin was the leader of the communist regime, which is recognized as a criminal regime under Ukrainian law (...) Your decision today is a matter of national security. I appeal to your wisdom not to make a gift to the Moscow lice," Soloviy added.

In turn, the court ruled to close the proceedings due to the absence of an event and elements of an administrative offense.

Recall

Odesa police drew up an administrative report against singer Khrystyna Soloviy for using obscene language when she called the former name of the city "full of f**k" during a performance at the Vylkafest festival in Chornomorsk.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa

Contact us about advertising